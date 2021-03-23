Dumbarton v Huntly

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Cameron Bowden.
Line-ups
Dumbarton
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 21Smith
- 12Wardrop
- 2McGeever
- 5Neill
- 18McAllisterBooked at 24mins
- 8Forbes
- 6CarswellBooked at 33mins
- 16Wedderburn
- 24Crossan
- 11Frizzell
- 14Wilson
Substitutes
- 1Ramsbottom
- 4Langan
- 10Jones
- 15Duthie
- 17Brindley
Huntly
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Storrier
- 19Thoirs
- 4Bowden
- 5Johnstone
- 16Gauld
- 17Thomas
- 6Murison
- 8Booth
- 20Matthew
- 7Still
- 9McGowan
Substitutes
- 1Robertshaw
- 3Hay
- 10Alberts
- 11McGinlay
- 12McKeown
- 14Elphinstone
- 15MacDonald
- 18Manson
- 22Boylan
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Booking
Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).
Glenn Murison (Huntly) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 1, Huntly 0. Jamie Wilson (Dumbarton) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by PJ Crossan.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Alexander Thoirs.
Attempt missed. PJ Crossan (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Nicholas McAllister (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Nicholas McAllister (Dumbarton).
Post update
Gary McGowan (Huntly) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Frizzell (Dumbarton).
Post update
Glenn Murison (Huntly) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Wardrop (Dumbarton).
Post update
Cammy Booth (Huntly) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Rhys Thomas (Huntly).
Post update
Foul by Sam Wardrop (Dumbarton).
Glenn Murison (Huntly) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton) header from very close range is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Jamie Wilson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Bowden (Huntly).