Scottish Cup
DumbartonDumbarton1HuntlyHuntly0

Dumbarton v Huntly

Scottish Cup

Line-ups

Dumbarton

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 21Smith
  • 12Wardrop
  • 2McGeever
  • 5Neill
  • 18McAllisterBooked at 24mins
  • 8Forbes
  • 6CarswellBooked at 33mins
  • 16Wedderburn
  • 24Crossan
  • 11Frizzell
  • 14Wilson

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 4Langan
  • 10Jones
  • 15Duthie
  • 17Brindley

Huntly

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Storrier
  • 19Thoirs
  • 4Bowden
  • 5Johnstone
  • 16Gauld
  • 17Thomas
  • 6Murison
  • 8Booth
  • 20Matthew
  • 7Still
  • 9McGowan

Substitutes

  • 1Robertshaw
  • 3Hay
  • 10Alberts
  • 11McGinlay
  • 12McKeown
  • 14Elphinstone
  • 15MacDonald
  • 18Manson
  • 22Boylan
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamHuntly
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home4
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Cameron Bowden.

  2. Booking

    Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).

  4. Post update

    Glenn Murison (Huntly) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Dumbarton 1, Huntly 0. Jamie Wilson (Dumbarton) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by PJ Crossan.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Alexander Thoirs.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. PJ Crossan (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  8. Booking

    Nicholas McAllister (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Nicholas McAllister (Dumbarton).

  10. Post update

    Gary McGowan (Huntly) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Adam Frizzell (Dumbarton).

  12. Post update

    Glenn Murison (Huntly) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sam Wardrop (Dumbarton).

  14. Post update

    Cammy Booth (Huntly) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Rhys Thomas (Huntly).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Sam Wardrop (Dumbarton).

  17. Post update

    Glenn Murison (Huntly) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton) header from very close range is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Jamie Wilson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Bowden (Huntly).

