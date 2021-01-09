East Fife v Tranent Juniors

East FifeEast Fife15:00Tranent JuniorsTranent Juniors
Line-ups
East Fife
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Long
- 4Murdoch
- 6Watson
- 3Higgins
- 8Slattery
- 7Denholm
- 16Davidson
- 11Agnew
- 14Watt
- 9Wallace
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 2Dunsmore
- 5Dunlop
- 12Swanson
- 17Mathieson
- 18Newton
- 19Mclaughlin
- 21Hart
Tranent Juniors
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Adams
- 2Whitson
- 4McKenzie
- 5Miller
- 3Greig
- 8Craigie
- 6Miller
- 7Watson
- 10Murphy
- 11Thomson
- 9Paterson
Substitutes
- 12Ponton
- 14Renton
- 15Reilly
- 16Lander
- 17Chesser
- 21Moffat
- Referee:
- Barry Cook