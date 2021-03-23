Scottish Cup
Formartine UnitedFormartine United1Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic1

Formartine United v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Formartine United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Main
  • 2Crawford
  • 3Smith
  • 4Anderson
  • 5McKeown
  • 7Rodger
  • 6Kelly
  • 8Smith
  • 11Park
  • 10Norris
  • 9Wood

Substitutes

  • 12Fraser
  • 14Lawson
  • 15Lawrence
  • 16Greig
  • 17Anderson
  • 18Gethins
  • 19Lisle
  • 21MacDonald

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Kinnear
  • 2Fulton
  • 3Clark
  • 4Fleming
  • 5Douglas
  • 7Wallace
  • 6Hunter
  • 8Lowdon
  • 11McCawBooked at 11mins
  • 10Wright
  • 9Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Love
  • 15Docherty
  • 16Anderson
  • 18Emerson
  • 19Currie
Referee:
Calum Scott

Match Stats

Home TeamFormartine UnitedAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Formartine United 1, Annan Athletic 1.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Formartine United 1, Annan Athletic 1. Garry Wood (Formartine United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonny Smith.

  3. Booking

    Alexander McCaw (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Formartine United 0, Annan Athletic 1. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tony Wallace.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

