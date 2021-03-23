Keith v Clyde

Attempt missed. Scott Gray (Keith) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Line-ups
Keith
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Simpson
- 2Young
- 5Spink
- 6Robertson
- 3Smith
- 7Brownie
- 8Strachan
- 4Yunas
- 11Duncan
- 9Keith
- 10SelfridgeSubstituted forGrayat 31'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Watt
- 14Gray
- 15MacAskill
- 16Stewart
- 17Thomson
- 18Hutcheon
- 19Yeats
- 20Porteous
- 21Dey
Clyde
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Mitchell
- 2Bain
- 12Howie
- 5Rumsby
- 15Otoo
- 6Cuddihy
- 19Nicoll
- 8Lamont
- 14Cunningham
- 9Goodwillie
- 11Love
Substitutes
- 4McNiff
- 10Jamieson
- 16Robertson
- 18Thomson
- 20Jack
- 21Vajs
- 22Munro
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Second Half
Second Half begins Keith 0, Clyde 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Keith 0, Clyde 2.
Attempt missed. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Greg Simpson.
Attempt saved. Ally Love (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Cameron Keith (Keith) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Keith 0, Clyde 2. Scott Rumsby (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Lamont.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Andrew Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Keith. Scott Gray replaces Michael Selfridge because of an injury.
Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Keith 0, Clyde 1. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Barry Cuddihy.
Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Spink (Keith).
Attempt blocked. Ross Cunningham (Clyde) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.