Scottish Cup
KeithKeith0ClydeClyde2

Keith v Clyde

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Line-ups

Keith

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Simpson
  • 2Young
  • 5Spink
  • 6Robertson
  • 3Smith
  • 7Brownie
  • 8Strachan
  • 4Yunas
  • 11Duncan
  • 9Keith
  • 10SelfridgeSubstituted forGrayat 31'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Watt
  • 14Gray
  • 15MacAskill
  • 16Stewart
  • 17Thomson
  • 18Hutcheon
  • 19Yeats
  • 20Porteous
  • 21Dey

Clyde

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Bain
  • 12Howie
  • 5Rumsby
  • 15Otoo
  • 6Cuddihy
  • 19Nicoll
  • 8Lamont
  • 14Cunningham
  • 9Goodwillie
  • 11Love

Substitutes

  • 4McNiff
  • 10Jamieson
  • 16Robertson
  • 18Thomson
  • 20Jack
  • 21Vajs
  • 22Munro
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamKeithAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home2
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Gray (Keith) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  2. Second Half

    Second Half begins Keith 0, Clyde 2.

  3. Half Time

    First Half ends, Keith 0, Clyde 2.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Greg Simpson.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ally Love (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cameron Keith (Keith) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Keith 0, Clyde 2. Scott Rumsby (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Lamont.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Andrew Smith.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Keith. Scott Gray replaces Michael Selfridge because of an injury.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Keith 0, Clyde 1. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Barry Cuddihy.

  14. Post update

    Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Spink (Keith).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ross Cunningham (Clyde) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories