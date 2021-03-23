Scottish Cup
Buckie ThistleBuckie Thistle1Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle2

Buckie Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Line-ups

Buckie Thistle

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bell
  • 19Munro
  • 5MacKinnon
  • 18Murray
  • 14McLauchlan
  • 7Fraser
  • 15Pugh
  • 17Barry
  • 11Urquhart
  • 8MacLeodBooked at 35mins
  • 13Cowie

Substitutes

  • 2Wood
  • 4Morrison
  • 12Herbert
  • 16Murray
  • 20Goodall
  • 22Davidson

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21MacKay
  • 26Fyffe
  • 25Nicolson
  • 24Deas
  • 3McHattie
  • 12MacGregor
  • 4Welsh
  • 18Allardice
  • 27MacKay
  • 17Storey
  • 7Keatings

Substitutes

  • 1Ridgers
  • 11Sutherland
  • 16Harper
  • 19Lyall
  • 32Riddle
  • 33Davies
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match Stats

Home TeamBuckie ThistleAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Buckie Thistle 1, Inverness CT 2.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Buckie Thistle. Conceded by Ryan Fyffe.

  3. Booking

    Kyle MacLeod (Buckie Thistle) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Buckie Thistle. Conceded by Harry Nicolson.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Buckie Thistle 1, Inverness CT 2. Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Keatings.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Max Barry.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Buckie Thistle 1, Inverness CT 1. Jack Murray (Buckie Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Buckie Thistle 0, Inverness CT 1. James Keatings (Inverness CT) right footed shot from more than 35 yards to the centre of the goal.

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

