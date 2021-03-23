Buckie Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

First Half ends, Buckie Thistle 1, Inverness CT 2.
Line-ups
Buckie Thistle
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Bell
- 19Munro
- 5MacKinnon
- 18Murray
- 14McLauchlan
- 7Fraser
- 15Pugh
- 17Barry
- 11Urquhart
- 8MacLeodBooked at 35mins
- 13Cowie
Substitutes
- 2Wood
- 4Morrison
- 12Herbert
- 16Murray
- 20Goodall
- 22Davidson
Inverness CT
Formation 4-4-2
- 21MacKay
- 26Fyffe
- 25Nicolson
- 24Deas
- 3McHattie
- 12MacGregor
- 4Welsh
- 18Allardice
- 27MacKay
- 17Storey
- 7Keatings
Substitutes
- 1Ridgers
- 11Sutherland
- 16Harper
- 19Lyall
- 32Riddle
- 33Davies
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Corner, Buckie Thistle. Conceded by Ryan Fyffe.
Booking
Kyle MacLeod (Buckie Thistle) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Buckie Thistle. Conceded by Harry Nicolson.
Goal!
Goal! Buckie Thistle 1, Inverness CT 2. Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Keatings.
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Max Barry.
Goal!
Goal! Buckie Thistle 1, Inverness CT 1. Jack Murray (Buckie Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Buckie Thistle 0, Inverness CT 1. James Keatings (Inverness CT) right footed shot from more than 35 yards to the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.