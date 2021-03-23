Scottish Cup
Nairn CountyNairn County0MontroseMontrose4

Nairn County v Montrose

Scottish Cup

Line-ups

Nairn County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MacLean
  • 2MacLean
  • 5Dingwall
  • 4Porritt
  • 3McKenzie
  • 8MacLennan
  • 6Ramsay
  • 7Ewan
  • 10Davidson
  • 11McNab
  • 9Shewan

Substitutes

  • 12Main
  • 14McConaghy
  • 15Dey
  • 16MacLean
  • 17Mackenzie
  • 20Counsell

Montrose

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 17Quinn
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 12Cochrane
  • 20Mochrie
  • 11Milne
  • 6Masson
  • 10McLean
  • 16Johnston

Substitutes

  • 4Allan
  • 7Webster
  • 8Watson
  • 9Hawke
  • 15Campbell
  • 19Callaghan
  • 21Lennox
  • 22Ballantyne
  • 23Rennie
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match Stats

Home TeamNairn CountyAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home2
Away15
Shots on Target
Home0
Away10
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Nairn County 0, Montrose 4.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Nairn County 0, Montrose 4. Russell McLean (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Russell McLean (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Cohen Ramsay.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lewis Milne (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Russell McLean (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Dylan MacLean.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Craig Johnston (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).

  10. Post update

    Max Ewan (Nairn County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Craig Johnston (Montrose).

  12. Post update

    Tom MacLennan (Nairn County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Aidan Quinn (Montrose).

  14. Post update

    Cohen Ramsay (Nairn County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Chris Mochrie (Montrose).

  16. Post update

    Adam Porritt (Nairn County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Nairn County 0, Montrose 3. Aidan Quinn (Montrose) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Craig Johnston (Montrose) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Dylan MacLean.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Craig Johnston (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

