Nairn County v Montrose

First Half ends, Nairn County 0, Montrose 4.
Line-ups
Nairn County
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1MacLean
- 2MacLean
- 5Dingwall
- 4Porritt
- 3McKenzie
- 8MacLennan
- 6Ramsay
- 7Ewan
- 10Davidson
- 11McNab
- 9Shewan
Substitutes
- 12Main
- 14McConaghy
- 15Dey
- 16MacLean
- 17Mackenzie
- 20Counsell
Montrose
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Fleming
- 2Ballantyne
- 17Quinn
- 14Dillon
- 3Steeves
- 12Cochrane
- 20Mochrie
- 11Milne
- 6Masson
- 10McLean
- 16Johnston
Substitutes
- 4Allan
- 7Webster
- 8Watson
- 9Hawke
- 15Campbell
- 19Callaghan
- 21Lennox
- 22Ballantyne
- 23Rennie
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away10
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Nairn County 0, Montrose 4. Russell McLean (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Russell McLean (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Cohen Ramsay.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lewis Milne (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Russell McLean (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Dylan MacLean.
Post update
Attempt saved. Craig Johnston (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
Post update
Max Ewan (Nairn County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Craig Johnston (Montrose).
Post update
Tom MacLennan (Nairn County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aidan Quinn (Montrose).
Post update
Cohen Ramsay (Nairn County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Chris Mochrie (Montrose).
Post update
Adam Porritt (Nairn County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Nairn County 0, Montrose 3. Aidan Quinn (Montrose) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
Post update
Craig Johnston (Montrose) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Dylan MacLean.
Post update
Attempt saved. Craig Johnston (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.