Scottish Cup
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle2CowdenbeathCowdenbeath0

Partick Thistle v Cowdenbeath

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Wright
  • 2Williamson
  • 21Niang
  • 5Brownlie
  • 19Tiffoney
  • 7Cardle
  • 14Gordon
  • 8Bannigan
  • 3PenriceBooked at 43mins
  • 10Rudden
  • 31MacIver

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 9Graham
  • 16McKenna
  • 17Murray
  • 20Ocholi
  • 22Foster
  • 26Lyon
  • 28Rodden

Cowdenbeath

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hogarth
  • 2Mullen
  • 5BarrSubstituted forToddat 45'minutes
  • 3Glass
  • 10Swann
  • 7Buchanan
  • 6Herd
  • 4Pollock
  • 11Taylor
  • 9Russell
  • 8Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 12Todd
  • 14Miller
  • 15Morrison
  • 16Owens
  • 17Pyper
  • 18Watson
  • 19Renton
Referee:
Graham Grainger

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Partick Thistle 2, Cowdenbeath 0. Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Jamie Todd replaces Craig Barr.

  3. Second Half

    Second Half begins Partick Thistle 1, Cowdenbeath 0.

  4. Half Time

    First Half ends, Partick Thistle 1, Cowdenbeath 0.

  5. Booking

    James Penrice (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Cowdenbeath 0. Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories