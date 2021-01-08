Queen's Park v Queen of the South

Attempt blocked. Grant Gillespie (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Line-ups
Queen's Park
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Muir
- 24Doyle
- 4Kilday
- 5Grant
- 3Robson
- 21Gillespie
- 28Carroll
- 7Longridge
- 11MacLean
- 9McHugh
- 23Murray
Substitutes
- 6Morrison
- 10Galt
- 14Paterson
- 15Gillies
- 17Herraghty
- 19Quitongo
- 20Baynham
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 20Ferguson
- 33Gibson
- 4Buchanan
- 5Obileye
- 3Maxwell
- 6McKee
- 12McCabe
- 7Fitzpatrick
- 8Pybus
- 16East
- 10Shields
Substitutes
- 9Goss
- 13Armstrong
- 15McGrory
- 17Joseph
- 18McKechnie
- 19Breen
- 21McMahon
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt missed. Simon Murray (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ayo Obileye.
Attempt blocked. Euan East (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Euan East (Queen of the South).
Foul by Ross MacLean (Queen's Park).
Joe McKee (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Queen's Park).
James Maxwell (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Simon Murray (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Dan Pybus (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Canice Carroll (Queen's Park).
Foul by Ross MacLean (Queen's Park).
Rhys McCabe (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Dan Pybus (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.