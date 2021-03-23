Scottish Cup
StirlingStirling Albion0Raith RoversRaith Rovers1

Stirling Albion v Raith Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Line-ups

Stirling

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Currie
  • 2McGeachieSubstituted forAllanat 59'minutes
  • 5Banner
  • 6Hamilton
  • 3El-Zubaidi
  • 7Heaver
  • 4Meggatt
  • 8WilsonBooked at 27mins
  • 11Moore
  • 10Leitch
  • 9Mackin

Substitutes

  • 12McGregor
  • 14Allan
  • 15Docherty
  • 16Roberts
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Kirkpatrick
  • 19Byrne
  • 22Ryan
  • 23Roberts

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 3MacDonald
  • 6Benedictus
  • 13Spencer
  • 14Musonda
  • 18Tait
  • 21Kennedy
  • 23Ugwu
  • 26King
  • 32Gullan

Substitutes

  • 7Armstrong
  • 8Hendry
  • 9Duku
  • 10Vaughan
  • 11Abraham
  • 12Matthews
  • 17Thomson
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home1
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Jordan Allan replaces Ross McGeachie.

  2. Second Half

    Second Half begins Stirling Albion 0, Raith Rovers 1.

  3. Half Time

    First Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Raith Rovers 1.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Raith Rovers 1. Gozie Ugwu (Raith Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Dylan Tait following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adam King (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kai Kennedy (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  8. Booking

    David Wilson (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Gullan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

