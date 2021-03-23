Stirling Albion v Raith Rovers

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Jordan Allan replaces Ross McGeachie.
Line-ups
Stirling
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Currie
- 2McGeachieSubstituted forAllanat 59'minutes
- 5Banner
- 6Hamilton
- 3El-Zubaidi
- 7Heaver
- 4Meggatt
- 8WilsonBooked at 27mins
- 11Moore
- 10Leitch
- 9Mackin
Substitutes
- 12McGregor
- 14Allan
- 15Docherty
- 16Roberts
- 17Binnie
- 18Kirkpatrick
- 19Byrne
- 22Ryan
- 23Roberts
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-4-2
- 1MacDonald
- 2Tumilty
- 3MacDonald
- 6Benedictus
- 13Spencer
- 14Musonda
- 18Tait
- 21Kennedy
- 23Ugwu
- 26King
- 32Gullan
Substitutes
- 7Armstrong
- 8Hendry
- 9Duku
- 10Vaughan
- 11Abraham
- 12Matthews
- 17Thomson
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Substitution
Second Half
Second Half begins Stirling Albion 0, Raith Rovers 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Raith Rovers 1.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Raith Rovers 1. Gozie Ugwu (Raith Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Dylan Tait following a corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Adam King (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kai Kennedy (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Booking
David Wilson (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt saved. James Gullan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.