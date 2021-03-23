Brora Rangers v Heart of Midlothian

Millar Gamble (Brora Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Brora Rangers
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Malin
- 12KellyBooked at 45mins
- 5Nicolson
- 4Williamson
- 3MacDonald
- 14Wagenaar
- 6Gillespie
- 8MacLean
- 19Gamble
- 10MacRae
- 9MacRae
Substitutes
- 7Morrison
- 11Brindle
- 20MacDonald
- 21Stephen
Hearts
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Stewart
- 5Haring
- 6Berra
- 26Halkett
- 3White
- 18McEneff
- 19Irving
- 29KastaneerSubstituted forBoyceat 45'minutes
- 17Mackay-Steven
- 9Gnanduillet
- 7Walker
Substitutes
- 4Souttar
- 10Boyce
- 23Zlamal
- 24Frear
- 28Popescu
- 31Henderson
- 36McGill
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Aidan White (Heart of Midlothian).
Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Martin MacLean (Brora Rangers).
Andrew Irving (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Second Half
Second Half begins Brora Rangers 1, Heart of Midlothian 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Liam Boyce replaces Gervane Kastaneer.
Half Time
First Half ends, Brora Rangers 1, Heart of Midlothian 0.
Attempt saved. Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Colin Williamson.
Booking
Tom Kelly (Brora Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Tom Kelly (Brora Rangers).
Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jordan MacRae (Brora Rangers).
Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jordan MacRae (Brora Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).
Foul by Jordan MacRae (Brora Rangers).