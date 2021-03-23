Scottish Cup
Brora RangersBrora Rangers1HeartsHeart of Midlothian0

Brora Rangers v Heart of Midlothian

Line-ups

Brora Rangers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Malin
  • 12KellyBooked at 45mins
  • 5Nicolson
  • 4Williamson
  • 3MacDonald
  • 14Wagenaar
  • 6Gillespie
  • 8MacLean
  • 19Gamble
  • 10MacRae
  • 9MacRae

Substitutes

  • 7Morrison
  • 11Brindle
  • 20MacDonald
  • 21Stephen

Hearts

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Stewart
  • 5Haring
  • 6Berra
  • 26Halkett
  • 3White
  • 18McEneff
  • 19Irving
  • 29KastaneerSubstituted forBoyceat 45'minutes
  • 17Mackay-Steven
  • 9Gnanduillet
  • 7Walker

Substitutes

  • 4Souttar
  • 10Boyce
  • 23Zlamal
  • 24Frear
  • 28Popescu
  • 31Henderson
  • 36McGill
Referee:
Peter Stuart

Match Stats

Home TeamBrora RangersAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home5
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away4

Live Text

    Millar Gamble (Brora Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Foul by Aidan White (Heart of Midlothian).

    Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

    Foul by Martin MacLean (Brora Rangers).

  5. Post update

    Andrew Irving (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Attempt saved. Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  7. Second Half

    Second Half begins Brora Rangers 1, Heart of Midlothian 0.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Liam Boyce replaces Gervane Kastaneer.

  9. Half Time

    First Half ends, Brora Rangers 1, Heart of Midlothian 0.

    Attempt saved. Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Colin Williamson.

  12. Booking

    Tom Kelly (Brora Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

    Foul by Tom Kelly (Brora Rangers).

  14. Post update

    Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Attempt saved. Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

    Foul by Jordan MacRae (Brora Rangers).

  17. Post update

    Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Jordan MacRae (Brora Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).

    Foul by Jordan MacRae (Brora Rangers).

