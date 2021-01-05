National League
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Venue: SportNation.bet Stadium

Solihull Moors v Daggers off due to Covid

Last updated on .From the section National League

Saturday's National League game between Solihull Moors and Dagenham & Redbridge has been postponed due to positive Covid-19 cases at the London club.

A number of Daggers' staff members have tested positive, meaning the entire playing squad are also required to be placed into a period of isolation.

Dagenham have also had their past two leagues fixtures against Dover and Bromley postponed for Covid-19 reasons.

Solihull are hoping to bring forward an alternative fixture for Saturday.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay17122338172138
2Hartlepool168352318527
3Sutton United138232314926
4Stockport147342216624
5Notts County147251913623
6Maidenhead United147252121023
7Altrincham176561819-123
8Halifax166462720722
9Bromley146442317622
10Boreham Wood136341610621
11Woking166372018221
12Aldershot166372222021
13Wealdstone156362230-821
14Eastleigh135532115620
15Wrexham146261716120
16Chesterfield146172518719
17Solihull Moors126151612419
18Dag & Red145361114-318
19Yeovil143561724-714
20King's Lynn134271730-1314
21Weymouth1523101728-119
22Barnet142391135-249
23Dover10208625-196
View full National League table

Top Stories