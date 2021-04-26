National League
EastleighEastleigh19:45Notts CountyNotts County
Venue: Silverlake Stadium

Eastleigh v Notts County

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay35207857332467
2Hartlepool361910754332167
3Sutton United34199655282766
4Stockport351711755282762
5Halifax351681156461056
6Bromley351510105447755
7Wrexham351591148331554
8Chesterfield341651345331253
9Notts County331581044321253
10Eastleigh351411103833553
11Aldershot35146154748-148
12Maidenhead United32138115143847
13Boreham Wood361016104038246
14Dag & Red35137153743-646
15Solihull Moors33136144139245
16Yeovil33126154754-742
17Altrincham36118173949-1041
18Wealdstone3596204481-3733
19Woking3488183247-1532
20Weymouth3386193652-1630
21King's Lynn3477203972-3328
22Barnet3356222875-4721
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

