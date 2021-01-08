National League
BromleyBromley15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
Venue: Hayes Lane

Bromley v Chesterfield off amid Covid-19 cases in Spireites camp

Last updated on .From the section National League

A corner flag at Bromley's Hayes Lane
Bromley have not played a National League game since 12 December

Saturday's National League game between Bromley and Chesterfield has been postponed because of coronavirus cases within the Spireites camp.

The Chesterfield players, management and backroom staff are now isolating in line with government guidelines.

A new date for the match at Hayes Lane will be announced in due course.

Bromley have not played a league game since 12 December, having had three previous games called off because of a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad.

The Kent club are ninth in the table, one point outside the play-off places, while Chesterfield are three points below the Ravens in 17th place.

Both sides are scheduled to be in action again on 16 January, in the FA Trophy.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay17122338172138
2Hartlepool168352318527
3Sutton United138232314926
4Stockport147342216624
5Notts County147251913623
6Maidenhead United147252121023
7Altrincham176561819-123
8Halifax166462720722
9Bromley146442317622
10Solihull Moors137151813522
11Boreham Wood136341610621
12Woking166372018221
13Aldershot166372222021
14Wealdstone156362230-821
15Eastleigh135532115620
16Wrexham146261716120
17Chesterfield156182620619
18Dag & Red145361114-318
19Yeovil154562024-417
20King's Lynn134271730-1314
21Weymouth1623111731-149
22Barnet142391135-249
23Dover10208625-196
View full National League table

Top Stories