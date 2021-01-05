National League
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Woking postponed due to positive Covid-19 test

Wrexham are currently 15th in the National League table
Wrexham have been forced to call off their home National League match against Woking on Saturday due to a positive Covid-19 test.

The Dragons have also had to cancel Tuesday's trip to Eastleigh, which itself was already rearranged due to an earlier postponement.

New dates for both games will be announced in due course.

Wrexham's next scheduled fixture is on Saturday, 16 January at home to Dover Athletic at the Racecourse Ground.

Dover themselves are currently self-isolating due to Covid and have called off their home game with Weymouth on Saturday.

Woking are next in action in the FA Trophy second round away to Bromley on 16 January.

