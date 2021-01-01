Five Scottish matches called off after freezing weather
Arbroath's Scottish Championship match with Inverness Caledonian Thistle has been called off due to a frozen pitch at Gayfield.
The Fife derby between Dunfermline Athletic and Raith Rovers has been postponed for the same reason.
Dumbarton v Airdrieonians in League 1 is also off, along with Albion Rovers v Queen's Park and Cowdenbeath v Edinburgh City in League 2.
Pitch inspections are planned for Partick Thistle v Clyde and Brechin City v Elgin City
Scottish Championship
Arbroath P-P Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Dunfermline Athletic P-P Raith Rovers
Scottish League 1
Dumbarton P-P Airdrieonians
Partick Thistle v Clyde - Pitch inspection 9.45am
Scottish League 2
Albion Rovers P-P Queen's Park
Cowdenbeath P-P Edinburgh City
Brechin City v Elgin City - Pitch inspection 10.00am