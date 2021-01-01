Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Arbroath's Scottish Championship match with Inverness Caledonian Thistle has been called off due to a frozen pitch at Gayfield.

The Fife derby between Dunfermline Athletic and Raith Rovers has been postponed for the same reason.

Dumbarton v Airdrieonians in League 1 is also off, along with Albion Rovers v Queen's Park and Cowdenbeath v Edinburgh City in League 2.

Pitch inspections are planned for Partick Thistle v Clyde and Brechin City v Elgin City

Scottish Championship

Arbroath P-P Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Dunfermline Athletic P-P Raith Rovers

Scottish League 1

Dumbarton P-P Airdrieonians

Partick Thistle v Clyde - Pitch inspection 9.45am

Scottish League 2

Albion Rovers P-P Queen's Park

Cowdenbeath P-P Edinburgh City

Brechin City v Elgin City - Pitch inspection 10.00am