Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Danny Purkis opened the scoring against Linfield

Jordan Stewart scored a goal of the season contender as champions Linfield returned to the Irish Premiership summit with a 2-1 win at Glenavon.

Danny Purkis fired Glenavon ahead in the 23rd-minute before Niall Quinn hit back for the Blues early in the second half with a well-taken looping header.

Glenavon missed a series of clear-cut chances in the second half before Stewart's stunning 79th-minute winner.

The win moves Linfield two points clear of Larne, who lost to Ballymena United.

Hoping to build on their pre-Christmas form that included four points from games against Cliftonville and Warrenpoint Town, Glenavon started strongly at Mourneview.

Sammy Clingan had the first sight of goal after 12 minutes, sending a right-footed free-kick just wide of Chris Johns' left-hand post following a foul on Lurgan Blues forward Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Linfield, without Shayne Lavery and Bastien Hery, struggled to open up a compact Glenavon defence with Jordan Stewart lobbing over the bar in one of the Belfast side's few openings early on.

Glenavon then capitalised on their quality from set-pieces as Conor McCloskey flicked Clingan's corner on for Purkis, who nodded home his fourth goal of the season from point-blank range.

Linfield could have levelled on the stroke of half-time when Jimmy Callacher found himself free inside the six-yard area, but the centre-half's header was competently kept out by Jonathan Tuffey.

The visitors upped the intensity immediately after the break and found the equaliser within three minutes of the restart when Quinn beat Tuffey with a looping header after Kirk Millar's cross.

Glenavon spurn second-half chances

Glenavon rose to the challenge, however, and nearly re-established their lead through an unlikely source when Sean Ward sent a left-footed shot agonisingly wide after having embarked on a mazy run through the Linfield midfield.

The second half was thoroughly entertaining with both sides placing an emphasis on attack, but Glenavon were guilty of passing up two gilt-edged chances to take the lead around the 70-minute mark.

First, McCloskey blasted over from eight yards after Linfield failed to clear a Clingan corner before Purkis fired wide after being put through in a one-on-one with Johns.

With 12 minutes remaining, McCloskey passed up another promising opportunity when he headed over from a teasing Clingan free-kick.

Having been frustrated in their attempts to find a second goal, Glenavon were then dealt a devastating blow when Stewart lashed home an unstoppable volley from distance to lift Linfield to three precious points.