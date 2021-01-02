Shamrock Rovers were unbeaten in a pandemic-hit 2020 League of Ireland season

The start of the 2021 League of Ireland season is set to be delayed until 19 March at the earliest.

RTE report external-link that a decision has been reached between the Football Association of Ireland and the National League Executive Committee to delay the start date until after St Patrick's Day.

The League of Ireland season traditionally begins in February however the 2021 First Division season is now likely to start on 26 March.

Shamrock Rovers were crowned champions at the end of a pandemic-hit 2020 Premier Division campaign while Derry City finished seventh.

The hope is that supporters will be permitted to attend games by mid-March with the Republic of Ireland currently under stringent Level 5 restrictions in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Last year, the League of Ireland was halted for four months from mid-March due to the onset of the pandemic, reducing the number of games each team had to play to 18 with the season concluding in November.

As per RTE's report, clubs are yet to decide on whether or not they should delay pre-season training while the FAI will soon formulate a plan to request funding from the Irish government.