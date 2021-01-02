Christopher Jullien: Celtic defender out injured for up to four months
Celtic defender Christopher Jullien will miss up to four months with a knee injury, manager Neil Lennon says.
The Frenchman, 26, collided with a post while making a clearance during Wednesday's 3-0 win against Dundee United and left the field on a stretcher.
Previous injuries have restricted the former Toulouse player to 15 appearances so far this season.
"It's a hammer blow for us really," Lennon told Sky Sports.
"He's very important but it's a bad injury so we're going to lose him for quite a period of time, maybe three to four months."