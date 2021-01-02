Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Chris Taylor (left) scored his only Barrow goal to date against Bolton Wanderers in October

Barrow midfielder Chris Taylor has agreed a contract extension for the rest of the season.

The 34-year-old has made 17 appearances since agreeing an initial short-term deal in October, scoring once.

"I just feel his experience is going to be important in the second half of the season," said new boss Michael Jolley.

Taylor, who began his career with Oldham Athletic, joined Barrow after being released by League Two rivals Bradford City.