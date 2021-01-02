Last updated on .From the section European Football

Coutinho has scored three goals and provided two assists this season

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho is expected to be out of action for three months after knee surgery.

The Brazil international, 28, required the surgery after limping off late in Tuesday's 1-1 draw at home to Eibar.

Coutinho, who spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich, has made 14 appearances for Barcelona this season.

The former Liverpool player joins long-term Barcelona absentees Ansu Fati and Gerard Pique, who also have knee injuries.

"Coutinho has undergone a successful operation on the external meniscus of his left knee," Barcelona said in a statement.

"The verdict is that he will be out of action for approximately three months."