Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have combined for a total of 32 goals

Another day in the Premier League, another Son Heung-min and Harry Kane masterclass.

The deadly duo displayed otherworldly understanding once again to help fire Spurs to a 3-0 win against Leeds and ensure they start the new year as they finished the last.

Kane's assist for Son to score Tottenham's second was the 13th time the pair have combined this season, equalling the English top-flight record for goal combinations.

With 22 games remaining, there is a strong possibility they will set a mark that may never be beaten.

How do they do it?

Son Heung-min scored his 100th goal for Tottenham against Leeds

The last time two players combined for 13 goals in the Premier League was in the 1994-95 season, when Chris Sutton and Alan Shearer struck up a prolific partnership to help fire Blackburn to the league title.

That combo was achieved over a full season. Son and Kane have equalled it in just 16 games.

Premier League goal combinations Goals Players Club and season 13 Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton Blackburn, 1994-95. 13 Harry Kane and Son Heung-min Tottenham, 2020-21 12 Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson Bournemouth, 2018-19 11 Les Ferdinand and Kevin Gallen QPR, 1994-95 11 Alan Shearer and Mike Newell Blackburn, 1995-96 10 Stan Collymore and Robbie Fowler Liverpool, 1995-96 10 Dennis Bergkamp and Nicolas Anelka Arsenal, 1998-99 10 Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez Wolves, 2019-20

"I think in the Premier League there are many good players everywhere even in clubs where you don't believe they can have great players," Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said.

"But I have to say that Sonny and Harry are doing special things this season. That movement of Harry Kane and Sonny in the finishing positions fits well."

Just how do they link up so well? It helps that the pair get on so well and Son admitted they do discuss how they could best work together on the pitch before games.

"We're working hard and working on it for a long time," said Son, whose goal against Leeds was his 100th for Tottenham in all competitions.

"Sometimes it is telepathic, sometimes we talk about it."

What other records could they break?

It would take a dramatic and sudden break in that understanding for Kane and Son not to take the record for most goal combinations in a season.

Aside from that, Kane is one assist for Son away from setting the record for one player assisting another in a Premier League season. The England striker has set up his team-mate nine times so far this term.

The duo are also just five strikes away from surpassing the record for most-ever goal combinations between two players in the Premier League.

36 - Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard (Chelsea)

32 - Harry Kane and Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

29 - David Silva and Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

29 - Robert Pires and Thierry Henry (Arsenal)

27 - Darren Anderton and Teddy Sheringham (Tottenham)

Harry Kane = Thierry Henry? What the pundits think

Harry Kane has been likened to former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has played with and against some of the best strikers in Premier League history.

"Kane reminds me of Wayne Rooney," Ferdinand said on BT Sport. "Rooney used to like dropping into the hole and played higher up. He could do anything.

"The last player who was doing what Harry Kane was in terms of goals and assists was Thierry Henry."

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas thinks 27-year-old Kane is getting better with age.

"Harry Kane's passing ability is remarkable," he said. "As he gets older, what he turns into is remarkable."

Ex-Everton midfielder Leon Osman believes the pair are the perfect combination.

"It is remarkable," he said on BBC Final Score. "They could double the tally.

"They have a great balance at the moment - Kane is dropping off and probably assisting more than scoring goals. Son is running behind and stretching teams. The balance is working great and it is what is propelling Spurs to do so well at the moment."

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards added: "I think they rely on them too much at times but when they are on form they are incredible. Kane is one of the best number nines and Son is just incredible."