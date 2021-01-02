Last updated on .From the section Irish

Adam Lecky watches his shot find the back of the Warrenpoint net

Paul Heatley bagged a quickfire treble to help title-chasing Crusaders to an emphatic 4-0 win over Warrenpoint Town.

Adam Lecky curled in a first-half opener before the hosts squandered numerous chances to extend their lead.

Fra McCaffrey fired wide when clear through for Point before Heatley sent a a superb volley into the top corner.

Heatley turned home from a low cross and a clinical finish completed his 10-minute hat-trick as the Crues moved four points off the top.

Crusaders are unbeaten at Seaview since the start of 2020, clocking up 12 wins and one draw. This was another dominant home display from the north Belfast side.

After a lacklustre opening 20 minutes the game burst into life when Lecky hit the bottom corner to complete a wonderful flowing team move.

Errant finishing

Then came series of Crues misses - Lecky was off-target with three chances while Heatley headed wide and smacked the woodwork early in the second half.

Warrenpoint almost punished the hosts when a defensive mix-up let McCaffrey through on goal but the skipper failed to find the target.

Heatley made no mistake with the next opening, controlling with a deft touch before superbly rifling home from 14 yards.

A day to remember for Jack Patterson after the 15-year-old made a substitute appearance for the Crues

It was quickly 3-0 with Heatley netting from Declan Caddell's low cross and he soon supplied another exquisite finish, this time set up by a pass from BJ Burns, who was making his 500th Irish League appearance.

"Paul's got the ability to score goals out of nothing and he scored two pearlers today - he's a wonderful person and talent," said Crues boss Stephen Baxter.

The win came at a cost for the Crues - Ross Clarke is set for a four-six week lay-off with a thigh injury and Aidan Watson was forced off with a groin injury.

Heatley hobbled off at the final whistle but Baxter said it is "not a big problem" and he is expected to recover quickly after taking a knock to his knee.