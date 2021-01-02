Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ballymena striker Paul McElroy comes under pressure from Larne's Andrew Mitchell

Larne relinquished their leadership of the Premiership after suffering a first league defeat of the season to Ballymena United.

Kofi Balmer's late header condemned Larne to their first home league defeat in more than a year.

It means Larne are leap-frogged into top spot by Linfield.

The victory cements Ballymena in fourth position in the league table as David Jeffrey's side stretched their own unbeaten run to seven games.

A low-key opening period saw few chances in the early exchanges but Ballymena went close to going in front on 15 minutes when Larne goalkeeper Conor Devlin was almost caught in possession, but when the ball was worked to Jude Winchester the keeper was equal to his low effort.

The visitors again came close on 32 minutes when Ciaran Kelly's cross somehow eluded Larne's back four. It dropped to Trai Hume, whose mis-hit volley fell to Paul McElroy but, at full stretch, United's leading scorer could only blaze over.

McDaid denied

Larne responded with a powerful run from David McDaid but after a couple of blocked efforts, substitute Andy Mitchell's miscued shot was comfortably saved by Jordan Williamson.

Larne were much more of an attacking threat after the break and seconds after Mark Randall's low shot was saved by the outstretched leg of Jordan Williamson, Marty Donnelly curled a shot against the post from the edge of the penalty area.

As the game became increasingly stretched, Ballymena again went close on the hour mark when Kelly's towering header from Ross Redman's corner was hacked off the goal-line by Randall.

At the other end, a 25-yard strike from Donnelly appeared to be destined for the top corner until Williamson sprang across his goal to brilliantly turn the effort behind.

That save proved even more crucial as Ballymena went in front with 10 minutes left. Ross Redman delivered a superb free-kick from the left and Balmer ghosted in behind the home defence to nod past Devlin from close range.

Larne, who have won a number of points this season thanks to goals in the closing stages of matches, were unable to fashion an equaliser on this occasion as they lost at home for the first time since December 2019.