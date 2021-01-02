Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

BBC Scotland will broadcast live television coverage of the Dundee v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic and Queen's Park v Queen of the South cup ties.

The Scottish Cup second round game at Hampden will take place on Friday 8 January, kicking off at 19:45 GMT.

The tie at Dundee's Dens Park is on 9 January, also at 19:45.

Queen's Park's 3-1 win over Dundonald Bluebell was broadcast live on the channel last month, with the Spiders needing extra time to get through.

Premiership sides enter at the third round.

Scottish Cup second round

Ties to be played at 15:00 on 9 January, except where stated

Queen's Park v Queen of the South (19:45, 8 January)

Airdrieonians v Edinburgh City

Alloa Athletic v Cove Rangers

Arbroath v Falkirk

Buckie Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Camelon or Brora Rangers v Heart of Midlothian

Dumbarton v Huntly or Cumbernauld Colts

East Fife v Tranent

Elgin City v Ayr United

Forfar Athletic v Linlithgow Rose

Formartine United v Annan Athletic

Fraserburgh v Banks O'Dee

Greenock Morton v Dunfermline Athletic

Keith v Clyde

Kelty Hearts v Stranraer

Nairn County v Montrose

Partick Thistle v Cowdenbeath

Peterhead v Stenhousemuir

Stirling Albion v Raith Rovers

Dundee v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic (19:45)

Ties to be played weekend of 9 January