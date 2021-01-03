Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Motherwell have sounded out former St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright about filling the Fir Park vacancy. (Sun) external-link

Rangers midfielder Bongani Zungu insists the Scottish Premiership title race is not over after his side went 19 points clear of Celtic with victory in Saturday's Old Firm match. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton says it would be "extremely odd" if the club sacked manager Neil Lennon in the wake of Saturday's defeat by Rangers. (Record) external-link

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull insists this week's trip to Dubai is no holiday. (Record) external-link

Turnbull says Celtic showed they are "a quality team" in their performance at Ibrox. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor says the Dons can inflict a first league defeat of the season on Rangers on Sunday. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland is confident he can recapture his scoring form from previous seasons after netting just three times so far this term. (Sun) external-link

Dundee will not get carried away after beating Scottish Championship leaders Hearts, says Jordan McGhee. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool great Phil Thompson has tipped Rangers manager Steven Gerrard to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield one day. (Record) external-link