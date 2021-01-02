Real Madrid v Celta Vigo

Denis Suárez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 6Nacho
- 23Mendy
- 10Modric
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 17Vázquez
- 9Benzema
- 11Asensio
Substitutes
- 3Militão
- 7E Hazard
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 18Jovic
- 19Odriozola
- 20Vinícius Júnior
- 21Ødegaard
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 26Altube
Celta Vigo
- 13Blanco
- 2Mallo
- 4Araújo
- 24Murillo
- 15Olaza
- 14Tapia
- 23MéndezBooked at 10mins
- 6D Suárez
- 9Nolito
- 10Iago Aspas
- 22Mina Lorenzo
Substitutes
- 1Villar
- 5Yokuslu
- 8Beltrán
- 18Aidoo
- 27Baeza
- 29Fontán
- 31Veiga
- 32Rodriguez
- 34Carreira
- 38de León
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Attempt missed. Néstor Araújo (Celta de Vigo) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Denis Suárez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.
Nolito (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jeison Murillo (Celta de Vigo).
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Renato Tapia (Celta de Vigo).
Foul by Néstor Araújo (Celta de Vigo).
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Renato Tapia (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Foul by Néstor Araújo (Celta de Vigo).
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Nolito (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Attempt missed. Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Karim Benzema.