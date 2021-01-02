Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Former West Ham and Burnley winger Junior Stanislas has scored seven goals in his last nine games for Bournemouth

Bournemouth have condemned "disgusting and completely intolerable" racist abuse directed at midfielder Junior Stanislas after the Cherries' Championship win at Stoke City.

The club said he was targeted by one person on Twitter on Saturday.

"[The person] sent multiple tweets of racial abuse alongside vile insults about the midfielder's family," a club statement read.

The 31-year-old scored the only goal of the game in the 79th minute.

"It is both disgusting and completely intolerable that anyone could be subjected to the racial abuse that Junior has received," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake added.

"I am astounded that people believe writing and posting these comments is acceptable. We will be contacting Twitter and the Football Association for their help in identifying the individual concerned, and will pursue the strongest possible action against them."

Call for social media users to be verified

Blake said social media companies must do more to ensure users can be identified.

"We would wholeheartedly support any movement towards ensuring that all social media accounts are verified through formal identification, and therefore make the users liable for their actions," he added.

"The club's stance on any form of discrimination is unequivocal. It is completely unacceptable and must be called out and acted upon whenever and wherever it is found.

"We stand firmly with Junior and will continue to work tirelessly to educate and rid the game of all forms of discrimination."