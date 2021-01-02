Inter Milan v Crotone

Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 2Hakimi
- 23BarellaSubstituted forGagliardiniat 70'minutes
- 77Brozovic
- 22VidalSubstituted forSensiat 45'minutes
- 15YoungSubstituted forDarmianat 75'minutes
- 9LukakuSubstituted forPerisicat 75'minutes
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 11Kolarov
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 14Perisic
- 24Eriksen
- 27Padelli
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 36Darmian
- 97Radu
Crotone
- 1Cordaz
- 5GolemicBooked at 22mins
- 34Marrone
- 13LupertoBooked at 52minsSubstituted forMagallánat 70'minutes
- 32Lopes Pereira
- 17Molina
- 21Zanellato
- 95da Silva
- 69RecaBooked at 8mins
- 30Messias
- 97RivièreSubstituted forSimyat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Cuomo
- 6Magallán
- 11Dragus
- 14Crociata
- 16Festa
- 20Rojas
- 25Simy
- 26Djidji
- 28Siligardi
- 33Rispoli
- 44Petriccione
- 77Vulic
- Referee:
- Gianluca Aureliano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Luca Marrone (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 5, Crotone 2. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) header from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Matteo Darmian.
Foul by Niccolò Zanellato (Crotone).
Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Inter Milan. Matteo Darmian tries a through ball, but Ivan Perisic is caught offside.
Hand ball by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Matteo Darmian replaces Ashley Young.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Ivan Perisic replaces Romelu Lukaku.
Niccolò Zanellato (Crotone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).
Attempt blocked. Salvatore Molina (Crotone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Roberto Gagliardini replaces Nicolò Barella.
Substitution
Substitution, Crotone. Lisandro Magallán replaces Sebastiano Luperto.
Attempt missed. Pedro Pereira (Crotone) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Vladimir Golemic.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 4, Crotone 2. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alessandro Bastoni.
Substitution
Substitution, Crotone. Simy replaces Emmanuel Rivière.
Sebastiano Luperto (Crotone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).