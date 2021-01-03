Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Michael Obafemi signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Southampton in February 2019

Swansea City are interested in signing Southampton striker Michael Obafemi on loan until the end of the season.

Republic of Ireland international Obafemi, 22, has made only two appearances for Ralph Hasenhüttl's side this season.

Obafemi joined Saints from Leyton Orient in 2016 and made his debut against Tottenham in January 2018.

The Dublin-born player has scored five goals in 35 appearances for Southampton.

Swansea are second in the Championship following Saturday's 2-1 home win over promotion rivals Watford.