Wigan Athletic: Positive Covid-19 tests see AFC Wimbledon and Hull City games postponed

Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Wigan Athletic were relegated from the Championship last season after they were deducted 12 points for entering administration
Wigan Athletic were relegated from the Championship last season

Wigan Athletic's next two League One matches have been postponed after positive Covid-19 tests at the club.

Players and staff have been told to self-isolate as a result and the EFL will look into the circumstances of the postponements as is standard procedure.

Wednesday's trip to AFC Wimbledon and Hull City's visit to the DW Stadium on 9 January are both off.

The Latics had their game with Swindon Town called off on Saturday due to a frozen pitch at the County Ground.

New dates for all three matches will be announced in due course.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC