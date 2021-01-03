Match ends, Alavés 1, Atlético de Madrid 2.
A 90th-minute goal from ex-Barcelona striker Luis Suarez gave Atletico Madrid a 2-1 victory at Alaves as they returned to the top of La Liga.
The 33-year-old, who joined Atletico in September, pounced from close range.
He had earlier teed up a deflected shot from Marcos Llorente to put Atletico ahead shortly before half-time.
Alaves had Victor Laguardia sent off in the second half but equalised with a Felipe own goal, before Suarez latched on to substitute Joao Felix's cross.
Despite the dismissal of Laguardia, Alaves had a flurry of late chances and levelled in the 84th minute when Felipe diverted a cross from Joselu into his own net.
But Atletico, who last won the title in 2014, snatched the win as Suarez converted his ninth goal of the season.
Having begun 2021 top of the table, they had briefly ceded top spot on Saturday when Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo, they now lead city rivals Real by two points again, with two games in hand.
Line-ups
Alavés
- 1Pacheco
- 21Aguirregabiria
- 5LaguardiaBooked at 63mins
- 22Lejeune
- 26LópezSubstituted forMarínat 88'minutes
- 16MéndezSubstituted forPérezat 75'minutes
- 24Jota
- 6Battaglia
- 19García SánchezSubstituted forRodríguezat 68'minutes
- 29SainzSubstituted forRiojaat 68'minutes
- 14Silva AcostaSubstituted forJoseluat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Rodríguez
- 3Duarte
- 7Pérez
- 9Joselu
- 10Guidetti
- 11Rioja
- 13Sivera
- 17Marín
- 18Franco Alviz
- 23Navarro Jiménez
- 37Franco Tavares
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 2Giménez
- 18FelipeSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 88'minutes
- 22Hermoso
- 24Vrsaljko
- 14Llorente
- 6Koke
- 11Lemar
- 21CarrascoBooked at 29minsSubstituted forSaúlat 82'minutes
- 10CorreaSubstituted forSequeiraat 62'minutes
- 9SuárezBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 3Sánchez
- 4Kondogbia
- 5Torreira
- 7Sequeira
- 8Saúl
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 17Saponjic
- 20Machín Pérez
- 27Camello
- 29Sánchez
- 31San Román
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alavés 1, Atlético de Madrid 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. Florian Lejeune (Alavés) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adrián Marín with a cross.
Post update
João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Adrián Marín (Alavés).
Booking
Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid).
Post update
Fernando Pacheco (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luis Suárez following a fast break.
Goal!
Goal! Alavés 1, Atlético de Madrid 2. Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by João Félix.
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Adrián Marín replaces Javier López.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Renan Lodi replaces Felipe.
Post update
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Lemar tries a through ball, but Marcos Llorente is caught offside.
Goal!
Own Goal by Felipe, Atlético de Madrid. Alavés 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Saúl Ñíguez replaces Yannick Carrasco.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tachi (Alavés) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Jan Oblak.
Post update
Florian Lejeune (Alavés) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Lucas Pérez following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).
Post update
Joselu (Alavés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.