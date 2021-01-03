Spanish La Liga
Alaves 1-2 Atletico Madrid: Luis Suarez helps visitors take two-point lead

Luis Suarez taps in the late winner at Alaves
Suarez ensured Atletico returned to the top of the table, the day after Real Madrid had gone top

A 90th-minute goal from ex-Barcelona striker Luis Suarez gave Atletico Madrid a 2-1 victory at Alaves as they returned to the top of La Liga.

The 33-year-old, who joined Atletico in September, pounced from close range.

He had earlier teed up a deflected shot from Marcos Llorente to put Atletico ahead shortly before half-time.

Alaves had Victor Laguardia sent off in the second half but equalised with a Felipe own goal, before Suarez latched on to substitute Joao Felix's cross.

Despite the dismissal of Laguardia, Alaves had a flurry of late chances and levelled in the 84th minute when Felipe diverted a cross from Joselu into his own net.

But Atletico, who last won the title in 2014, snatched the win as Suarez converted his ninth goal of the season.

Having begun 2021 top of the table, they had briefly ceded top spot on Saturday when Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo, they now lead city rivals Real by two points again, with two games in hand.

Line-ups

Alavés

  • 1Pacheco
  • 21Aguirregabiria
  • 5LaguardiaBooked at 63mins
  • 22Lejeune
  • 26LópezSubstituted forMarínat 88'minutes
  • 16MéndezSubstituted forPérezat 75'minutes
  • 24Jota
  • 6Battaglia
  • 19García SánchezSubstituted forRodríguezat 68'minutes
  • 29SainzSubstituted forRiojaat 68'minutes
  • 14Silva AcostaSubstituted forJoseluat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Rodríguez
  • 3Duarte
  • 7Pérez
  • 9Joselu
  • 10Guidetti
  • 11Rioja
  • 13Sivera
  • 17Marín
  • 18Franco Alviz
  • 23Navarro Jiménez
  • 37Franco Tavares

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 2Giménez
  • 18FelipeSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 88'minutes
  • 22Hermoso
  • 24Vrsaljko
  • 14Llorente
  • 6Koke
  • 11Lemar
  • 21CarrascoBooked at 29minsSubstituted forSaúlat 82'minutes
  • 10CorreaSubstituted forSequeiraat 62'minutes
  • 9SuárezBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 3Sánchez
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 5Torreira
  • 7Sequeira
  • 8Saúl
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 17Saponjic
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 27Camello
  • 29Sánchez
  • 31San Román
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera

Match Stats

Home TeamAlavésAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home4
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Alavés 1, Atlético de Madrid 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Alavés 1, Atlético de Madrid 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Florian Lejeune (Alavés) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adrián Marín with a cross.

  4. Post update

    João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Adrián Marín (Alavés).

  6. Booking

    Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid).

  8. Post update

    Fernando Pacheco (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luis Suárez following a fast break.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Alavés 1, Atlético de Madrid 2. Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by João Félix.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Alavés. Adrián Marín replaces Javier López.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Renan Lodi replaces Felipe.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Lemar tries a through ball, but Marcos Llorente is caught offside.

  14. Goal!

    Own Goal by Felipe, Atlético de Madrid. Alavés 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Saúl Ñíguez replaces Yannick Carrasco.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tachi (Alavés) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Jan Oblak.

  18. Post update

    Florian Lejeune (Alavés) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Lucas Pérez following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Foul by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).

  20. Post update

    Joselu (Alavés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 3rd January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid1512212962338
2Real Madrid17113330151536
3Real Sociedad1886427131430
4Villarreal177822217529
5Sevilla158341811727
6Barcelona1574429151425
7Granada167361924-524
8Celta Vigo176562224-223
9Ath Bilbao176381919021
10Real Betis176292031-1120
11Eibar174761316-319
12Cádiz165471120-919
13Levante164662123-218
14Alavés174671520-518
15Real Valladolid174671624-818
16Getafe164571217-517
17Elche153751318-516
18Valencia163672224-215
19Osasuna163581525-1014
20Huesca161961425-1112
View full Spanish La Liga table

