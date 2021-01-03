Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Sheffield United are bottom of the Premier League with only two points from 17 games

Sheffield United are investigating images on social media which appear to show French forward Lys Mousset's crashed Lamborghini.

South Yorkshire police say they arrested two men on suspicion of drink driving after an incident in Sheffield in the early hours of Monday morning.

A police statement said an orange Lamborghini had been "in a collision with a number of parked cars".

Mousset, 24, joined the Blades from Bournemouth in July 2019.

A police statement said of the incident: "Two men in their 20s were arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit. Both have been released under investigation while enquiries continue."

It is not known if Mousset was driving the car at the time.

Sheffield United said: "Officials at Sheffield United are aware of images circulating on social media and are currently making internal enquiries."