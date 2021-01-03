Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Chris Brunt had featured in 12 of Bristol City's 18 Championship matches before his injury at Rotherham

Midfielder Chris Brunt has left Championship side Bristol City after being ruled out for "most of the remaining season" with a calf injury.

The 36-year-old former Northern Ireland international joined the Robins on a one-year deal at the start of the campaign.

But he tore his calf in the 2-0 loss at Rotherham United on 12 December.

"We felt it was in both our interests to end the agreement now," said City chief executive Mark Ashton.

"Chris has been a pleasure to deal with in those discussions and we wish him all the best."

Brunt moved to Ashton Gate after 13 years at West Bromwich Albion, for whom he made more than 400 appearances in the Premier League and Championship, as well as winning 65 caps for Northern Ireland.