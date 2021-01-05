Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

McAuley and Davis were Northern Ireland team-mates for over a decade

Former Northern Ireland defender Gareth McAuley believes the country's skipper Steven Davis will continue to play for a lot longer despite his age.

Davis, 36, put in another influential display as Rangers extended their Scottish Premiership lead last weekend with a 1-0 win over rivals Celtic.

He is one behind Peter Shilton's UK caps record of 125 and is staying on for the World Cup qualifying campaign.

"He looks after himself well," McAuley told Sportsound Extra Time.

"He's got plenty of miles on the clock left. Especially at Rangers, where he sits in.

"You saw at the weekend when Celtic pressed him and he couldn't get in the game, they near enough man marked him because he makes them tick and he knits all the play together.

"He's got a lot to offer both there and on the international stage.

"The record is absolutely incredible, I think he will do it, the humble guy that he is, he'll share it with everyone."

'Brunt's future will be determined by desire to keep playing'

McAuley, who won 80 international caps before retiring in 2019, was also asked about long-time international team-mate Chris Brunt, who left Bristol City after suffering a significant calf injury signalled.

Brunt, who called time on his international career in 2018, is now 36 and faces the prospect of finding a new club should he wish to continue his career.

"It's a big decision, I believe it needs surgery," said McAuley.

"He's got the mental strength to come back from it having gone through the knee injury and everything he went through at that stage.

"The injury and the comeback wouldn't be a problem, it's can he find a desire within himself?

"Can he find something that's going to excite him enough to give him the challenge to go and do it because in a way, to me, your desire to do it goes before your legs maybe go.

"He needs to find something that gives him that buzz to get out on that training pitch every day. If the enjoyment goes there's no point pushing on."

