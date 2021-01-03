Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Dillon Barnes played eight times for Hibs

Hibernian may need to bring in another goalkeeper after summer loan signing Dillon Barnes was recalled by parent club Queen's Park Rangers.

Barnes, 24, has started Hibs' past three matches after replacing Ofir Marciano in a win over St Mirren in December.

In total, he made eight appearances for Jack Ross' side.

Craig Samson has been on the bench in recent games while the club have Kevin Dabrowski and Paddy Martin out on loan.

Dabrowski is at Dumbarton while Martin is with Stenhousemuir.

Barnes was a late inclusion to the starting line-up in Hibs' 3-0 defeat by Livingston on Saturday after Marciano pulled out during the warm-up.