Former Liverpool defender and TV pundit Jamie Carragher has stepped in to sponsor Marine days before their FA Cup tie versus Tottenham Hotspur.

The Northern Premier League club take on Jose Mourinho's side on Sunday in the third round.

Carragher, who lives nearby, has agreed to sponsor the dugouts and warm-up tops through his JC23 Foundation charity after a previous backer pulled out.

"We are indebted to Jamie and the JC23 Foundation," chairman Paul Leary said.

"The JC23 Foundation do magnificent work in helping young people not just in Liverpool but right across the world. We are proud to partner with them on this special occasion."

The foundation supports sick, disabled and disadvantaged children as well as providing services to community organisations and young people.

The club, whose tie against Premier League side Spurs will be shown live on BBC One, are also holding a raffle to help recoup some of the money they will lose because of the fixture having to be played behind closed doors.

The eighth-tier side set up their historic tie against Spurs by beating Barnoldswick Town, Frickley Athletic, Runcorn Linnets, Nantwich Town, Chester, Colchester and Havant and Waterlooville.