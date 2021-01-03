Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Darren Fletcher played for West Brom and Stoke after 20 years at Manchester United

Former Manchester United and Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher has joined the Premier League club's first-team coaching staff.

The 36-year-old had coached the under-16s squad since October.

Fletcher made 340 first-team appearances for Man Utd and won five Premier League titles in his 20-year stay at Old Trafford.

"Darren has the United DNA running through his veins," manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

Fletcher joined United's youth ranks in 1995 and played for the senior team from 2003 to 2015. He later joined West Brom and Stoke.

He won 80 caps for Scotland, who he also captained.

"He is at the start of his coaching career and his experience both on and off the pitch along with his winning mentality will be a great addition," Solskjaer added.