National League news - January 2021

Last updated on .

Ex-Macclesfield forward Jacob Blyth's final appearance for Altrincham came against Stockport on 2 January

4 January

Altrincham have released strikers Jacob Blyth and Jamie McDonald after short spells with the club.

McDonald, 27, scored once in three games for the club and Blyth, 28, also made three appearances without finding the net.