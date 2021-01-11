National League
Match postponed - Other

Altrincham v King's Lynn off due to Covid-19 'procedural error' at Norfolk club

The Walks Stadium
King's Lynn were promoted to the National League last season along with scheduled opponents Altrincham

Tuesday's game between Altrincham and King's Lynn has been postponed by the National League due to a coronavirus "procedural error" at the Norfolk club.

King's Lynn full-back Aaron Jones caught Covid-19 "over the festive period" and has had no contact with players or staff since 22 December.

But an unspecified error to do with Jones' situation - which the club sayexternal-link "has now been rectified" - means their match at Altrincham will not go ahead.

An investigation is now taking place.

The National League is aware of King's Lynn's statement but declined to comment.

No other players or staff at The Walks Stadium are having to isolate as a result.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay17122338172138
2Hartlepool179352619730
3Sutton United148332516927
4Stockport147342216624
5Altrincham186662021-124
6Halifax176562821723
7Notts County147251913623
8Maidenhead United147252121023
9Bromley146442317622
10Solihull Moors137151813522
11Boreham Wood136341610621
12Woking166372018221
13Aldershot166372222021
14Wealdstone166372333-1021
15Eastleigh135532115620
16Wrexham146261716120
17Chesterfield156182620619
18Dag & Red145361114-318
19Yeovil154562024-417
20King's Lynn144371831-1315
21Weymouth1623111731-149
22Barnet142391135-249
23Dover10208625-196
