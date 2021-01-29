Heart of Midlothian v Dunfermline Athletic

Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Football
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hearts
|13
|10
|0
|3
|39
|17
|22
|30
|2
|Dunfermline
|12
|5
|6
|1
|20
|13
|7
|21
|3
|Dundee
|12
|5
|5
|2
|23
|21
|2
|20
|4
|Raith Rovers
|11
|5
|3
|3
|24
|17
|7
|18
|5
|Morton
|13
|4
|5
|4
|13
|17
|-4
|17
|6
|Ayr
|12
|3
|5
|4
|16
|16
|0
|14
|7
|Queen of Sth
|13
|4
|2
|7
|19
|30
|-11
|14
|8
|Inverness CT
|10
|3
|4
|3
|17
|14
|3
|13
|9
|Alloa
|12
|2
|2
|8
|12
|28
|-16
|8
|10
|Arbroath
|12
|1
|4
|7
|8
|18
|-10
|7
BBC Scotland's Tom English examines the changing of the guard in the Celtic boardroom.
Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer David Wilkie on his Games glory, Elton John & his journey from Sri Lanka to Scotland.
Spanish football expert Guillem Balague says Rafael Benitez will not become Celtic's next manager or return to Newcastle.
Scottish National Hunt jockey Ryan Mania on his Grand National glory, weight struggles and return to the saddle.
Celtic's loyalty to manager Neil Lennon increasingly looks like a lack of leadership and compassion, writes Tom English.
Select your Team GB women's football starting XI for the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Sportscene will show all of the day's Scottish Premiership goals every Saturday evening this season.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland