Motherwell will interview former St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright and caretaker boss Keith Lasley while Graham Alexander, most recently at Salford, is also in the frame to replace Stephen Robinson as Fir Park manager. (Record) external-link

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has received the backing of major shareholder Dermot Desmond to see out the season. (Sun) external-link

Motherwell and Scotland defender Declan Gallagher hopes to join Celtic this month before a further six appearances triggers a one-year contract extension at Fir Park. (Record) external-link

Multi-title winning Ibrox manager Walter Smith has warned Rangers they have won nothing yet, after they moved 19 points clear of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership. (Sun) external-link

Rangers will consider sending George Edmundson and Jordan Jones out on loan. (Record) external-link

Forward Siriki Dembele, linked with both Celtic and Rangers, has handed in a transfer request at Peterborough. (Sun) external-link

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony is unhappy about the request and has blamed Dembele's agent. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian are close to signing former Motherwell winger and Scotland cap Chris Cadden from Columbus Crew.(Record) external-link

Kilmarnock's Scotland striker Eamonn Brophy is expected to agree a pre-contract move to St Mirren. (Record) external-link

Dundee United midfielder Jeando Fuchs is to see a surgeon after knee ligament damage kept him out of the Tangerines' past two games. (Courier - subscription required) external-link