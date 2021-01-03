Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jack Byrne has won four Republic of Ireland caps since making his debut in September 2019.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Jack Byrne has joined Cypriot champions Apoel who are managed by his former international boss Mick McCarthy.

Byrne confirmed his departure from League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers on Friday and had been strongly linked with the Cypriot club.

"We welcome Jack Byrne to Apoel and hope he celebrates titles and European successes," said the Apoel website.

Byrne, 24, has signed a deal until the end of the 2022-23 season.

McCarthy was appointed Apoel boss to succeed Marinos Ouzounidis in early November but the most successful club in Cypriot history have continued to struggle and currently sit 11th in the league table.

Former Manchester City youth player Byrne moved to Shamrock Rovers from Kilmarnock in 2018 and won the FAI Cup and Premier Division title during his stint with the Tallaght Stadium outfit as he was named PFAI Players' Player of the Year in both his campaigns with the club.

McCarthy handed Byrne his international debut against Bulgaria in 2019 and he has since made three further appearances for his country.