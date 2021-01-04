Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

James Brown previously played in Scotland on loan at Livingston in 2018

Millwall defender James Brown has joined St Johnstone on loan until the end of the season.

His move comes after full-back Danny McNamara was recalled by the English Championship side.

McNamara made 22 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side on loan.

It is Brown's second spell in Scotland, having previously been on loan to Livingston in 2018-19, though the right-back only made one appearance in a 3-1 defeat to Celtic.