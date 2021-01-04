Jem Karacan: Scunthorpe United sign midfielder until end of the season

Jem Karacan
Jem Karacan has been out of football since leaving Central Coast Mariners at the end of the 2018-19 season

Scunthorpe United have signed former Reading midfielder Jem Karacan on a deal until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old former Turkey Under-21 international has been training with the Iron since November.

He last played competitively for Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners in 2018-19.

"There are 25 games to play and I'm here to get cracking straight away. I want to get back enjoying my football," he told the League Two club's website.

