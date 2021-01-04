Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Melissa Johnson (left) came on as a substitute in Sheffield United's 1-0 defeat by Liverpool in November

Liverpool are set to sign Sheffield United striker Melissa Johnson in the January transfer window.

Johnson joined Sheffield United from Aston Villa in July after helping them gain promotion to the Women's Super League.

Advanced talks are ongoing but a deal has yet to be signed.

She was top scorer for Aston Villa last season with 12 goals and has netted five times in eight league appearances for Sheffield United in 2020-21.

Liverpool, who were relegated from the WSL last season, sit third in the Women's Championship, five points off leaders Leicester City after 11 matches.

Rivals Sheffield United, who finished runners-up in 2019-20, are two points below Liverpool.