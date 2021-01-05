Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Morgan Rogers was part of the Man City side that won the 2019-20 FA Youth Cup

League One leaders Lincoln City have made their first signing of the January window by bringing in Manchester City winger Morgan Rogers on loan.

The Halesowen-born teenager has moved to Sincil Bank for the rest of the season - his first loan arrangement.

England Under-18 international Rogers, who began his career at Imps boss Michael Appleton's former club West Brom, was signed by City in 2019.

"I'm looking forward to the rest of the season and what it holds," he said.

"The club are in a good position in the league and we want to keep that momentum going.

"I like the style of football that the manager plays and I feel being here will help me develop further as a player."

Imps director of football Jez George said: "Morgan is an extremely talented young player, who we have watched for some time. We initially spoke to Manchester City during the first lockdown."

