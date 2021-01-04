Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss says 'other teams would get a penalty' at Southampton

Klopp criticises Liverpool 'decision-making'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp felt his side were denied a clear penalty in Monday's Premier League defeat at Southampton and said other teams would have been awarded one.

As the Reds searched for an equaliser in the second half, Georginio Wijnaldum had a shot blocked by the hand of Jack Stephens, while forward Sadio Mane went down under a challenge from Kyle Walker-Peters.

Danny Ings' second-minute goal ended up being enough to earn the Saints all three points, and leaders Liverpool can now be leapfrogged by both second-placed Manchester United and Manchester City, who are fifth, if they win their games in hand.

"[The handball] looked like a clear penalty," Klopp said. "I turned to the fourth official, he said: 'We checked already, no penalty.'

"What [referee] Andre Marriner did with Sadio Mane tonight, I'm not sure that's OK, to be honest."

Klopp added: "I hear now that Manchester United had more penalties in two years than I had in five and a half years. I've no idea if that's my fault, or how that can happen.

"But it's no excuse for the performance. We cannot change it, we have to respect the decisions. But we can change our performance. That's our focus now."

Penalties won since start of 2018-19 season
32Manchester United
24Leicester City
18Manchester City
17Liverpool
Premier League matches only

Klopp was frustrated by his side's lack of cutting edge after former Reds striker Ings' early goal - a fine lob over keeper Alisson following Trent Alexander-Arnold's failure to deal with a James Ward-Prowse free-kick.

And the manager felt that at least one of his side's penalty shouts should have been given.

The German told Sky Sports: "The best situations we had were with Sadio having the ball at his feet.

"For anyone to say he is a diver is the biggest joke in the world. He tries to stay on his feet. He had two situations where other teams would get a penalty for it.

"The handball - I don't know who will explain that to me. In these situations we were unfortunate."

Liverpool face a resurgent Manchester United in their next league match on Sunday, 17 January. United will be ahead of the Anfield side by then if they are not beaten at Burnley on 12 January.

Premier League table showing Liverpool in first and Southampton in sixth separated by just four points
Liverpool stay on top of the league but Manchester United now have a game in hand

Where have the goals gone?

Liverpool have now failed to score in 258 minutes of league action - and Klopp's side managed just one tame shot on target at St Mary's.

The reigning champions have netted with one of 41 efforts against West Brom, Newcastle and Southampton.

"These are our problems," Klopp said. "Yes, we are worried about that, but football problems you solve with football and that's what we are working on.

"We know about the situation. We are not silly and we have to show a reaction - 100%."

'I'm not crying - it's the wind!'

Emotional Hasenhuttl 'proud' of 'special' night

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl was hugely emotional at the final whistle, sinking to his knees on the sideline as he celebrated three points which lifted his team back into the top six.

The Austrian has transformed the club since arriving two years ago and was proud of his side's "perfect" night.

"There were tears in my eyes - but because of the wind!" he told BBC Sport.

"When you see our guys fighting with everything they have it makes me really proud. You need to have the perfect game against Liverpool and I think we did have that.

"It was an intense game; my voice is nearly gone. The guys are tired, you have to be to win against such a team. The guys believed in what they were doing.

"In the 92nd minute I though: 'OK, it can be something for us.' It's a perfect evening."

  • The "handball" was never a penalty in a million years
    ...and Mane (usually my favourite Liverpool player) wasn't fouled - he just threw himself to the floor in desperation
    The ref got both calls right - VAR only had to take a brief look at each incident to confirm that the on field decisions were correct - because they were correct.

    • mike France replied:
      I did think it was pathetic when, with seconds left,Marina issues a yellow to a Saints player. Why bother?Well because he gave out 3 yellows to reds players, for virtually nothing. So at the death,he gives a yellow to a Saints player,to try and appear impartial. Give us break.Or perhaps Saints didn't commit any fouls & played perfect football!!!!!!

  • Klopp on Mane ... "For anyone to say he is a diver is the biggest joke in the world.” Sorry Jurgen thats simply not true. Mane has been diving about all over the place for the last couple of seasons winning dodgy decisions and dodgy results left right and centre. You’ve done naff all about it as his boss. The officials have seemingly finally wised up to it. Why its took so long is the joke.

  • Ref said no penalties
    VAR said no penalties
    For gawd's sake give it a rest
    You lost ' cos you couldn't hit a barn door
    and TAA is a bad defender

    • Justice for all replied:
      Ref and VAR are corrupt..
      Your eyes shouldn't be..!!
      You should be able to judge what you see. The hand changed the trajectory of the ball.

  • Let it be said.

    There is no Liverpool fan going to be taken seriously tonight who complains about a penalty not given.

    Liverpool the last 24 months have embarrassed themselves defending all the dodgy penalties they have been awarded.

    Suck it up kiddies, your pathetic bias has earnt the ridicule your floppers are going to get tonight.

  • I'm a Liverpool fan but I'm embarrassed at Jurgen Klopp's interviews at times :( we were poor

  • Perhaps one of them might have been a penalty but with Salah and Mane diving so much in previous games the refs are not giving them now!

    Not saying its right, that's how it is!

    • end racism ALL lives matter BBC replied:
      Crying wolf all the time is beginning to backfire it would seem.

  • I'm a big Liverpool fan, but they were not penalties. I'm sick of the soft penalties since VAR.

  • Here we go with the scouse excuses! If your players did not dive all the time it might help.

    • Motorbled replied:
      ,,or maybe dive as well as United players do.

  • Klopp is getting as bad as Jose. You were beaten-get over it!

    • mgsmith1957 replied:
      What part of Klopp saying "Southampton deserved it" did you not understand?.

  • champions wheels coming loose when you start having to clutch at penalty straws

  • As a LFC fan, all I would say is for Klopp to get our own house in order. The team is not performing in all areas. Klopp needs to focus on dealing with injuries, loss of form, and tactics.

    • anonymouse replied:
      Injuries?

      Arsenal have had more injuries this season and no whinging in the media.

  • Even Jamie Charragher said it was not a penalty.

    One of Liverpool's best ever defender has called Mane out for the diver he is. From the second most bias pundit for Liverpool there is after Lawrenson.

    There is no real Liverpool fan who will go against Jamie Charragher.
    Therefore we know all on HYS there are no real Liverpool fans defending Mane.

    • Leavesey replied:
      you clearly haven't visited the rawk forums then, they hate carragher with a passion

  • Not just Klopp but all football mangers are the same - always looking to blame someone else when their team lose just to try and deflect any blame from themselves.

    By saying others would have got penalties translates to "the referees are biased against us" and so Klopp is just as guilty as the Wolves manger was last week with his complaint about a referee and should be fined and/or banned.

    • tony replied:
      I bet he isn,t though.Klopp and Nuno are not the only ones to moan about Refs too but the so called Big teams getaway with a lot more.

  • Oh dear Jurgen, thought you were better than this. The REF didn't prevent you from scoring 4 or 5 goals did He ?

  • Liverpool have had the same amount of penalties as united this season

    • Motorbled replied:
      No, they haven’t!

  • It’s easy Mr.Kloop....

    Tell Salah and Mane to STOP diving !

    • McCaff replied:
      Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

  • Klopp - you aare pathetic, never mind all those Salah dying swan antics that sickened everyone, funny how he's stopped doing that now we have VAR hmmmmmmm !

    • anonymous 000 replied:
      Says the person that can't spell are

  • Whatever. Liverpool were poor tonight and Soton deserved their win.

  • True colours every time they lose. It’s easy to laugh and joke when you win. Media let him get away with it though.

  • Gurgan Plopp at it again. His teeth are a fair bit younger than his face. 40 years younger.

    • anonymous 000 replied:
      And much more successful than you'll ever be

