The Premier League says 40 players and club staff have tested positive for coronavirus over the past week - more than double the previous weekly high.

After previously testing once a week, the Premier League conducted 2,295 tests across two rounds over the past week.

Between 28 and 31 December, there were 28 new positive tests and 12 more found between 1 and 3 January.

The previous high was 18 positive results from 21 to 27 December.

"With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the league continues to have confidence in its Covid-19 protocols, fully backed by the government, to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled," said the Premier League.

