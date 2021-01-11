Premier League
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers20:15EvertonEverton
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Dominc Calvert-Lewin
Everton will be without their top scorer Dominc Calvert-Lewin

TEAM NEWS

Wolves have no reported injuries from their FA Cup win over Crystal Palace.

Defender Wily Boly, who hasn't played since mid-December, could return after a hamstring problem while absentees include Jonny and Raul Jimenez.

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out with a hamstring injury and Allan will be sidelined for a couple of weeks with his own hamstring complaint.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is likely to return while Richarlison will be given a late fitness test.

Wolves have conceded first in nine of their past 10 league games

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Wolves have lost just one of six home Premier League matches against Everton, winning twice and drawing three times.
  • Wolves were 3-0 victors in last season's corresponding fixture.
  • The Toffees are in danger of losing successive league matches against Wolves for the first time since 1979.
  • Everton have not won at Molineux since a 3-0 victory in April 2011.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves' total of 22 points after 17 matches is their lowest under Nuno Espirito Santo in a top-flight season.
  • They are winless in their last four league games, both drawing and losing twice. It's their longest sequence since a seven-match run between May and September 2019.
  • They have won just once in seven league games since since Raul Jimenez's injury at the end of November, drawing twice and losing four.
  • They are without a clean sheet in 10 league matches, with only bottom club Sheffield United on a longer run.
  • Excluding own goals, an English player has not scored for Wolves in 91 league matches, dating back to January 2019.
  • Adama Traore scored in the FA Cup on Friday but has failed to score or provide an assist in any of his last 24 league appearances.

Everton

  • Victory would see Everton become the seventh club to win 400 Premier League matches.
  • The Toffees have won five of their eight away leagues fixtures, as many as their final total in both 2019-20 and 2018-19.
  • They are looking record three successive away wins, each with a clean sheet, for the first time since December 2008.
  • Carlo Ancelotti's side have let in just four goals in their last seven Premier League fixtures.
  • Richarlison has scored four Premier League goals in four appearances against Wolves.
  • James Rodriguez is yet to score or provide an assist in a Premier League away match.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool1796237211633
2Man Utd1610333324933
3Leicester17102531211032
4Tottenham1685329151429
5Man City1585224131129
6Southampton178542619729
7Everton169252620629
8Aston Villa1582529161326
9Chelsea1775532211126
10West Ham177552421326
11Arsenal177282019123
12Leeds177283033-323
13Wolves176471824-622
14Crystal Palace176472229-722
15Newcastle165471826-819
16Burnley15447920-1116
17Brighton172872128-714
18Fulham152581323-1011
19West Brom1715111139-288
20Sheff Utd170215829-212
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport