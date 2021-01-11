Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton

WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers20:15EvertonEverton
TEAM NEWS
Wolves have no reported injuries from their FA Cup win over Crystal Palace.
Defender Wily Boly, who hasn't played since mid-December, could return after a hamstring problem while absentees include Jonny and Raul Jimenez.
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out with a hamstring injury and Allan will be sidelined for a couple of weeks with his own hamstring complaint.
Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is likely to return while Richarlison will be given a late fitness test.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Wolves have lost just one of six home Premier League matches against Everton, winning twice and drawing three times.
- Wolves were 3-0 victors in last season's corresponding fixture.
- The Toffees are in danger of losing successive league matches against Wolves for the first time since 1979.
- Everton have not won at Molineux since a 3-0 victory in April 2011.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Wolves' total of 22 points after 17 matches is their lowest under Nuno Espirito Santo in a top-flight season.
- They are winless in their last four league games, both drawing and losing twice. It's their longest sequence since a seven-match run between May and September 2019.
- They have won just once in seven league games since since Raul Jimenez's injury at the end of November, drawing twice and losing four.
- They are without a clean sheet in 10 league matches, with only bottom club Sheffield United on a longer run.
- Excluding own goals, an English player has not scored for Wolves in 91 league matches, dating back to January 2019.
- Adama Traore scored in the FA Cup on Friday but has failed to score or provide an assist in any of his last 24 league appearances.
Everton
- Victory would see Everton become the seventh club to win 400 Premier League matches.
- The Toffees have won five of their eight away leagues fixtures, as many as their final total in both 2019-20 and 2018-19.
- They are looking record three successive away wins, each with a clean sheet, for the first time since December 2008.
- Carlo Ancelotti's side have let in just four goals in their last seven Premier League fixtures.
- Richarlison has scored four Premier League goals in four appearances against Wolves.
- James Rodriguez is yet to score or provide an assist in a Premier League away match.