Sheffield United v Newcastle United

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce began his managerial career at Sheffield United

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United are monitoring several players, including Enda Stevens and George Baldock, who are nursing knocks.

Lys Mousset is struggling with an ankle injury, while Phil Jagielka and Billy Sharp also face late fitness tests.

Newcastle should welcome back several players, including Fabian Schar, Karl Darlow and Federico Fernandez, who were all rested for Saturday's FA Cup game.

Callum Wilson, Jonjo Shelvey and Jamal Lewis, who missed that match as a precaution, could also be available.

Ryan Fraser could also be in contention after a groin problem.

Jamaal Lascelles made his comeback from illness against the Gunners but came off at half-time with fatigue so may be rested.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have won the last five meetings with Sheffield United, including their last three at Bramall Lane.

The Magpies put five goals without reply past the Blades last season, winning 2-0 away and 3-0 at home.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United have lost 15 of their 17 league games this season, equalling the worst record after 17 matches of a league season in the top four tiers of English football.

They are on a club record 20 league matches without a win.

The Blades could set a new club record of six successive home league defeats, surpassing the mark set in 1908.

Chris Wilder's side have averaged just one goal every two home league games in this league campaign.

They are yet to keep a clean sheet in this season's Premier League.

David McGoldrick, with four goals and one assist, has been directly involved in five of Sheffield United's eight Premier League goals this season.

Newcastle United